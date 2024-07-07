Tabu grateful for success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Drishyam 2' and 'Crew'

Tabu reacted to the mind-blowing outcome of her movies titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Crew, and Drishyam 2.
In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actress basked in the success of her three film saying, “It's great, it's fantastic and I can just feel gratitude for experiencing this kind of success. I just hope that it catapults me to do more interesting stuff.”
When asked what were the factors on the basis of which she signed the films, Tabu revealed, “Story, the relevance of my character in the story, and the director. Just these 3 things have to fall into place. Kaun hai aur film mein kya hai (Who else is there in the film) that’s not relevant to me at all.”
The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha star experienced a wholesome year in terms of her box office hits.
AMKDT was initially scheduled to hit cinemas on July 5. 2024 but makers previously announced its postponement, “Dear friends, on request of the exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha.”
To note, the romantic thriller will now arrive in cinemas on August 2.
Her film Crew that starred Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Tabu in the pivotal roles was a family-led heist comedy set during the post pandemic era.