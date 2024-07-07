Dwayne Johnson spills the beans on 'Moana Live-Action' movie

Dwayne Johnson let the cat out of the bag as he revealed “exciting” updates on Disney's upcoming film Moana Live-Action.
The Red Notice actor took to Instagram on Friday, July 5, to share the new updates including a revised release date of film.
Alongside the poster, Johnson, who will reprise his role as Maui in the film, penned, “Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our Live Action MOANA Family.”
Johnson's announcement included headshots of the cast next to their animated counterparts, introducing newcomer Catherine Laga'aia as Moana, John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala.
“It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world,” he added.
Johnson went on to share, “Production begins this August. #MOANALiveAction in theaters JULY 10, 2026!”
Moana Live-Action will be directed by Thomas Kail and featured music by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Disney originally announced the cast of the film in June.
Moreover, Dwayne Johnson’s another upcoming flick The Smashing Machine is also in making which will release in 2025.