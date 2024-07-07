Sports

Kyle Walker’s ‘cheating’ drama with wife Annie Kilner overshadows England’s win

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Kyle Walker’s “frosty” face-off with wife Annie Kilner in the stands outshined team England’s big quarter final win against Switzerland on Saturday evening.

As the final whistle was blown in the stadium, the footballer peddled straight toward his spouse, just like his teammates did.

While other couples embraced their partners with sweet kisses from the victory’s thrill, Annie Kilner simply said something to her husband before handing him their two-month-old son, Rezon.

Throughout the match, she was observed to be in quite a chilly mood.

And according to Daily Mail, it came from Kyle Walker’s ex-wife, Lauryn Goodman, who was busy watching the game at her home with the two kids she shares with him.

Earlier, the influencer had posted a picture on Instagram, sharing photos of their children, where they were wearing team England’s shirt with the word “Daddy” on their backs.

But Annie Kilner was less than impressed from the ex-flame’s social media antics as various sources have claimed that her mood was soured.

Meanwhile, the national team was “fed up” with this drama overshadowing their huge triumph.

“The England camp say they are fed up with the off pitch distraction manufactured by Lauryn Goodman,” an insider gave away.

Although fans say that Annie Kiler’s tantrums are justified because Kyle Walker “cheated on her.”

Despite apologizing previously, his ex-girlfriend’s antics “just show that they still share something.”

Cristiano Ronaldo bids emotional farewell to UEFA, leaving fans in tears
Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins
WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash
Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes
Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit
Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison joins WAGs at Euros quarter final
Ambanis honor Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup victory: Watch
Euro 2024 biggest clash: Portugal to face France in quarterfinals
Ryan Garcia banned from WBC activities following controversial comments
Hardik Pandya shares heartwarming reunion with son after T20 World Cup Win
Rohit Sharma's heartwarming interaction with T20 World Cup trophy goes viral