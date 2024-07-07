Kyle Walker’s ‘cheating’ drama with wife Annie Kilner overshadows England’s win

Kyle Walker’s “frosty” face-off with wife Annie Kilner in the stands outshined team England’s big quarter final win against Switzerland on Saturday evening.
As the final whistle was blown in the stadium, the footballer peddled straight toward his spouse, just like his teammates did.
While other couples embraced their partners with sweet kisses from the victory’s thrill, Annie Kilner simply said something to her husband before handing him their two-month-old son, Rezon.
Throughout the match, she was observed to be in quite a chilly mood.
And according to Daily Mail, it came from Kyle Walker’s ex-wife, Lauryn Goodman, who was busy watching the game at her home with the two kids she shares with him.
Earlier, the influencer had posted a picture on Instagram, sharing photos of their children, where they were wearing team England’s shirt with the word “Daddy” on their backs.
But Annie Kilner was less than impressed from the ex-flame’s social media antics as various sources have claimed that her mood was soured.
Meanwhile, the national team was “fed up” with this drama overshadowing their huge triumph.
“The England camp say they are fed up with the off pitch distraction manufactured by Lauryn Goodman,” an insider gave away.
Although fans say that Annie Kiler’s tantrums are justified because Kyle Walker “cheated on her.”
Despite apologizing previously, his ex-girlfriend’s antics “just show that they still share something.”