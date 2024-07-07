Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol

Taylor Swift’s buddy, Cara Delevingne, has opened up about how dusting off drug and alcohol use has “got her power back.”
Going sober for a while now, she had sure felt “super depressed” initially, but now is bouncing back feeling fresher than ever with her very own non-alcoholic wine brand.
In a new interview, the model highlighted how addiction issues cropped up during her time in the fame spotlight.
Just two years back, notorious photos of her emerged on the internet, where she appeared in quite a distorted condition outside Van Nuys airport right after a festival had ended.
Cara Delevingne told The Times that she has waved a big goodbye to those infamous times with no longer “being controlled by other things.”
Recalling her aunt’s marriage from 2001, the actor said, “I got drunk that day. I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk!”
“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I've got my power back,” she added.
But having revealed that, Cara Delevingne doesn’t mind being the presence of people who still drink their hearts away.
And one of her closest pals, Taylor Swift, is well-known for carrying drinking cups wherever.
Perhaps with her own wine product, Cara Delevingne can now continue saying cheers to the superstar singer.