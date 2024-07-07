Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol

Hollywood

  • July 07, 2024
Taylor Swift’s buddy, Cara Delevingne, has opened up about how dusting off drug and alcohol use has “got her power back.”

Going sober for a while now, she had sure felt “super depressed” initially, but now is bouncing back feeling fresher than ever with her very own non-alcoholic wine brand.

In a new interview, the model highlighted how addiction issues cropped up during her time in the fame spotlight.

Just two years back, notorious photos of her emerged on the internet, where she appeared in quite a distorted condition outside Van Nuys airport right after a festival had ended.

Cara Delevingne told The Times that she has waved a big goodbye to those infamous times with no longer “being controlled by other things.”

Recalling her aunt’s marriage from 2001, the actor said, “I got drunk that day. I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk!”

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn't, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I've got my power back,” she added.

But having revealed that, Cara Delevingne doesn’t mind being the presence of people who still drink their hearts away.

And one of her closest pals, Taylor Swift, is well-known for carrying drinking cups wherever.

Perhaps with her own wine product, Cara Delevingne can now continue saying cheers to the superstar singer.

Taylor Swift’s ‘bloody corpse’ TV cameo scares fans as it resurfaces
Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet
Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again
George R.R. Martin teases 'brilliant' addition to 'House of the Dragon' season 2
Spoiler Alert! Lilly Collins shares behind-the-scenes shots from horror trilogy 'MaXXXine'
Sabrina Carpenter celebrates multiple triumphs in latest post
Kendrick Lamar reportedly takes dig at Drake with ‘Not Like Us’
Vanessa Hudgens gets ‘exploited’ by paparazzi after child birth