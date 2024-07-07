Royal

Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final

Prince William and his equerry gleamed with chuckles

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024


Prince William couldn’t stop himself from laughing at a bold handmade sign that was held up by someone at England’s quarter final clash against Switzerland.

On Saturday, he had touched down in Dusseldorf, Germany, to observe his national team beat the Swiss group for emerging with a sweet victory.

As Trent Alexander-Arnold settled a penalty shootout to spin a semi-final set against Netherlands next, the Prince of Wales celebrated with a huge smile in the VIP box.

But his grin was the brightest when that one sign popped up in the stands, as per Mirror.

When the camera panned to a cardboard cutout that had “God save the Cheese” written on it, Prince William came on the television next, reading and giggling.

He was standing next to an equerry, who was twinkling in the moment as well.

The writing on the placard was quite self-explanatory since Switzerland has been famously producing cheese for centuries now.

Two seconds later, the Prince of Wales had to settle down into his reserved seat for the quarter final face-off, and so the beam on his face from the sign vanished away.

Prince William didn’t schedule many journeys to Germany this summer for cheering up team England as he was busy taking on royal duties back home.

