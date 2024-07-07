Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay

Brazil's journey in the Copa America ended in the quarterfinals after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay on Saturday.
As per CNN, the match remained goalless through 90 minutes, leading directly to penalties as there is no extra time in this tournament.
The fiercely contested game saw 41 fouls and four yellow cards, with Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez receiving a red card near the end for a foul on Brazil’s Rodrygo.
Despite being down to 10 men, Uruguay held on to force penalties.
In the shootout, Uruguay took the lead as Federico Valverde scored their first penalty.
Meanwhile, Brazil's Eder Militao missed his spot kick, saved by Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.
While, Brazil's Douglas Luiz hit the post with their third penalty, putting Uruguay ahead 3-1.
Although Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved a penalty from Jose María Gimenez, Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte secured the win by scoring the decisive penalty, sending Uruguay to the semifinals.
Uruguay’s Rochet said, "It was a very tense match, but we showed character despite our youth. Finishing with penalties and winning is a tremendous happiness that this group and the country deserve. We are very excited and going for more."
Brazil's 17-year-old Endrick, who started the game, expressed determination for the future.
He said, "We want to put Brazil at the top and will continue working and preparing for the World Cup qualifiers. We hope to have the support of all Brazilians during this difficult moment."