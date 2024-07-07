Sports

Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay

Brazil's journey in the Copa America ended in the quarterfinals after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024
Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay
Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay

Brazil's journey in the Copa America ended in the quarterfinals after a 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Uruguay on Saturday.

As per CNN, the match remained goalless through 90 minutes, leading directly to penalties as there is no extra time in this tournament.

The fiercely contested game saw 41 fouls and four yellow cards, with Uruguay's Nahitan Nandez receiving a red card near the end for a foul on Brazil’s Rodrygo. 

Despite being down to 10 men, Uruguay held on to force penalties.

In the shootout, Uruguay took the lead as Federico Valverde scored their first penalty. 

Meanwhile, Brazil's Eder Militao missed his spot kick, saved by Uruguay's goalkeeper Sergio Rochet. 

While, Brazil's Douglas Luiz hit the post with their third penalty, putting Uruguay ahead 3-1.

Although Brazil's goalkeeper Alisson Becker saved a penalty from Jose María Gimenez, Uruguay’s Manuel Ugarte secured the win by scoring the decisive penalty, sending Uruguay to the semifinals.

Uruguay’s Rochet said, "It was a very tense match, but we showed character despite our youth. Finishing with penalties and winning is a tremendous happiness that this group and the country deserve. We are very excited and going for more."

Brazil's 17-year-old Endrick, who started the game, expressed determination for the future. 

He said, "We want to put Brazil at the top and will continue working and preparing for the World Cup qualifiers. We hope to have the support of all Brazilians during this difficult moment."

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?

Are social media habits linked to burnout and loneliness?
Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread

Summer brings new COVID-19 fears as variants spread
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals

Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

Sports News

MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kuldeep Yadav opens up about marriage rumours after T20 World Cup win
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Rohit Sharma to lead India in WTC and Champions Trophy after T20 World Cup win
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kyle Walker’s ‘cheating’ drama with wife Annie Kilner overshadows England’s win
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Cristiano Ronaldo bids emotional farewell to UEFA, leaving fans in tears
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Andy Murray receives 'emotional tribute' as his Wimbledon career concludes
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Roberto Martinez gives updates on Cristiano Ronaldo's future after Euro 2024 exit
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Jordan Pickford’s wife Megan Davison joins WAGs at Euros quarter final
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Ambanis honor Indian cricket team for T20 World Cup victory: Watch