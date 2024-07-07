Royal

Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’

Prince William overtaken by emotions of ‘angst, frustration’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 07, 2024


Prince William called watching England’s clash with Switzerland similar to his beloved team, Aston Villa, taking on opponents.

On Saturday, he had travelled all the way to Dusseldorf, Germany, for supporting the national team’s face-off in the quarter finals, which eventually ended with a big win on penalties.

But during the entire game, the Prince of Wales was spotted pulling off quite frustrated and hopeful expressions.

Speaking to Mirror, lip reader Nicola Hickling revealed that when the football group stepped up to score penalties, he was feeling pressurized because of the match’s intensity.

During the moment, Prince William allegedly told a nearby pal, “That’s not ideal.”

And in his response, the man said, “I feel drained after that.”

“I feel that way when we watch Aston Villa,” the Prince of Wales confessed.

Before this, a royal expert named Judi James had suggested that Prince William was displaying “angst” even before the quarter final had kicked off.

She said, “There were some moments before the game started some of the angst and frustration.”

Even as England won, Prince William got up in his seat and celebrated with a fit of fierce emotions, screaming and jumping.

Prince William makes sustainable move at Windsor Castle