MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch

A video of Dhoni cutting his birthday cake alongside his wife Sakshi and Salman Khan went viral

  • July 07, 2024


Legendary former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 43rd birthday in Mumbai with Bollywood icon Salman Khan in the early hours of July 7.

A video of Dhoni cutting his birthday cake alongside his wife Sakshi and Salman Khan went viral.

Dhoni and Sakshi were in Mumbai for the Sangeet celebrations of Mukesh Ambani's son, Anant Ambani's wedding.

Afterwards, Salman Khan wished Dhoni on his social media account X (formerly Twitter) noting, "Happy Birthday Kaptaan Sahab (captain)!" with a picture from the celebration.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is currently on tour in Zimbabwe with Team India, wished Dhoni via a video call.

While, Mukesh Kumar and Tushar Deshpande, Gaikwad's teammates on the tour, also joined the call.

Following India's T20 World Cup victory, Dhoni congratulated the team on Instagram, sharing a picture with the heartfelt caption, noting, "WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024. My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self-belief, and doing what you guys did."

It further added, "From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world, a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home. CONGRATULATIONS."

