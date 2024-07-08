Ewan Mitchell spills beans about BIGGEST ‘seismic’ battle in ‘House of the Dragon’

Ewan Mitchell has spilled major beans about one of the biggest “seismic’” battles in the HBO hit series, House of the Dragon.
Ewan, who played Prince Aemond in the popular show, has gotten candid about the battle that turned into a civil war during a conversation with THR.
“It’s a seismic event that’s changed the future going forward with these characters. Aegon’s fate remains unknown,” he shared, “I don’t want to spoil anything for anyone. But going into episode five, you are going to see the fallout of Rook’s Rest, which I can’t wait for people to see. It’s a massive blow for Team Black.”
Ewan added, “The line in the sand has been drawn and Aemond just crossed that line. And there’s no going back. I’m sure there will be retaliation.”
The 27-year old actor also revealed the kind of retaliation he expects from Team Black.
In the same conversation Ewan also confessed that he has never watched Game of Thrones.
“I think there are many things that are driving him, but one of them that I loved to play with and explore was this idea that he wants his mum,” he explained.