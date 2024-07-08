Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post

Feroze Khan blessed Sunday mornings yet again with a adorable picture featuring his daughter Fatima!
Taking to Instagram on July 7, the Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai actor flaunts the father-daughter bond to perfection.
In the picture shared, Khan looked dapper as he held his daughter close inside a kitchen setting.
The actor wore a lime green t-shirt paired with tracks and signature glasses to top off his look while Fatima smiled into the camera while sitting on daddy’s lap.
“ Janam Samjha Kero,” Khan added another super-cool caption to describe his undying love for her.
Shortly after Khan’s post went viral his ardent fans gushed over the duo and the bond they hold.
“ King” one wrote.
Another added, “ Just don’t stop Feroze, we love to see you happy and thriving with your little birdies.”
The third penned, “ Mashallah, May this smile never faint.”
“ Can’t decide who is more cute,” the fourth expressed.
Previously, the Gul-e-Rana actor shared a post with his daughter where he confessed to have turned her ‘Humraah for eternity.’
Khan exchanged wedding vows for the second time with a psychologist after divorcing his ex-wife Syeda Alizey.
The exes are parents to two cute children, son Sultan and daughter Fatima, who they are currently co-parenting.