Jennie Garth, ex. Peter Facinelli on family getaway post friendship revival

  • July 08, 2024
Jennie Garth and Peter Facinelli are spending fun-time after rekindling friendship!

Turning to Instagram on July 7, the I Can See Your Voice panelist shared a carousel of pictures while out for a boat-day that officially marked her friendship renewal with ex-beau Peter Facinelli.

The reunion was organized by Facinelli that included their three daughters Luca, 27, Lola, 21, and Fiona, 17.

“So, if you’ve heard this week’s ‘I Choose Me Podcast’ update you’ll know that there have been some BIG changes since my ex, Peter Facinelli, & I sat down to chat about all things co-parenting, divorce & bringing significant others into our children’s lives on the podcast,” penned the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress.

Garth went on opening up about their family day out and labelled it as a “beautiful day,” adding, “seeing the girls happy made my heart feel so full!”


Tagging her husband, Dave Abrams in the caption, the Celebrity Family Feud participant wrote, “We missed you hubs,” and continued jokingly “I’m still in shock that nobody was pushed overboard! #success.”

“Thanks for organizing it @peterfacinelli,” read the conclusion along with several hashtags, #IChooseMe #family #reunited #lifeafterdivorce.

The former couple’s friendship blossomed again after their recent appearance on I Choose Me podcast where they were invited to discuss the ups and downs of co-parenting, joint-custody of children and integrating new partners into their lives.

