Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds breaks silence over his religion: 'Always struggled'

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has opened up about his complicated relationship with religion, revealing that he has "always struggled" with his faith.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Reynolds spoke candidly about his decision to leave the Mormon church, where he was raised.

“At times I feel pretty isolated from my family, but I also love them and am close to them and see them, and there’s no animosity there. I’m on a different path. I have to love myself enough to follow my truth,” he stated.

Reynolds acknowledged that his family, who remain active in the church, have been a source of love and support, despite their differences in beliefs.

Moreover, Reynolds also shared that he has chosen not to raise his four children with ex-wife Aja Volkman in the church, instead opting for a more personal approach to spirituality.

“My greatest goal every day is to not manipulate my kids. I really don’t want to try to tell them what their spiritual path should be,” he explained.

He went on to share, “I give them my thoughts and obviously try to protect them and take care of them, while also making sure they have freedom and agency to choose whatever they want.”

Dan Reynolds is preparing to take the stage on July 30 to start Imagine Dragons’ Loom World Tour, which marks the largest North American headlining tour to date since their 2008 inception.

