Bella Hadid shares a peek into her horse riding session

Bella Hadid takes fans on her horse riding session.
The supermodel posted some pictures and a clip on her social media account to share the sneak peak behind her horse riding sessions.
In the shared picture, she can be seen wearing a red collar shirt with denim wide leg jeans. The Orabella founder finished the look with a pair of long boots
Taking to Instagram on Monday, Bella penned, “Ran a few barrels over the past few weeks, lost my hat during my last run thank you for documenting Rodeo queens @paulamayerphotography @bailey.ford.photography (heart emoji) Best trainer ever @ab_performancehorses.”
Shortly after Bella posted the pictures, her fans swarmed the comment section with love and appreciation.
A fan wrote, “She looks a lot healthier and happier. She is absolutely glowing!! Love her sooo much.”
Another commented, “Keep the Bella content coming we need more of her.”
“Bella hadid is like so overhated for no reason shes so kind and pretty! You cant just hate people cause they got a nose surgery,” a third noted.