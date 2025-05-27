Entertainment

Billie Eilish makes history at American Music Awards

Billie Eilish breaks silence on becoming top winner at the 2025 American Music Awards

Billie Eilish made history this year at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The Grammy winner made history as the first singer to sweep all her nominated categories this year.

Billie won in all seven categories; Album of the Year for Hit Me Hard and Soft; Song of the Year for Birds of a Feather; Favourite Touring Artist; Favourite Female Pop Artist; Favourite Pop Album; and Favourite Pop Song.

The What Was I Made For? hitmaker was competing against Kendrick Lama, Morgan Wallen, Ariana Grande, Chappell Roan, Post Malone, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA, Taylor Swift and Zach Bryan.

Billie Eilish reacts to winning seven awards at AMAs:

Billie Eilish could not attend the the 2025 American Music Awards. She addressed the major win through a video message.

The Birds of a Feather crooner said, "Oh my God, artist of the year, this is so crazy. I feel speechless, thank you all so much. I love you so much.”

While expressing gratitude to fans, Billie added, “I wish I could be there tonight, I'm on tour, getting to see you all over the world. Thank you to the AMAs, thank you to the fans, I know you voted for this. This means the world to me. I am so lucky to get to do what I do, and to do it with you! I love you all so much, thank you guys."

On the work front, the pop icon is busy with ongoing Hit Me Hard and Soft tour.

