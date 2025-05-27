Barry Keoghan reveals starstruck moment with Ringo Starr ahead of 'Beatles' biopic

Barry Keoghan has revealed he was so overwhelmed meeting Beatles legend Ringo Starr that he couldn’t even look him in the eye.
While conversing at the Fastnet Film Festival in Ireland this week the Saltburn star shared the details of his encounter with the 84-year-old icon.
Keoghan said, “I sat opposite him and I could not look at him because I was nervous and his wife Barbara was there and she said, ‘You can look at him.’”
He went on to say, “Every time I looked at him I saw myself in his glasses. I said to him: 'I am not coming here to quiz you. I am coming to find out what made you and how the contrast was going back to Liverpool after Beatlemania.”
Keoghan added, “We can all do imitation but I wanted to know where it came from. He was so on the money.”
Sharing about his current Beatles Bootcamp, Keoghan said it is an “lute joy” where he has been practising the “walk and accent” of Ringo.
The Bird star explained, “It's a place of failing, a place of learning and trying. That's the process I'm in now. It's a playground for me.”
Keoghan mentioned, “The drumming is going great. I've been doing it for like six, seven months. I've got blisters on my hands now.”
Beatles biopic cast:
To note, the star-studded cast of the film about The Fab Four includes, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, while Barry will star as Ringo Starr and Joseph Quinn will play George Harrison.