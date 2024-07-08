Royal

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William will appear in two-part series ‘Prince William: We Can End Homelessness’

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024


Prince William is ready to appear in a highly-anticipated TV documentary, We Can End Homelessness, to change people's perspective on homelessness.

The Prince of Wales will mark one year of his Homewards program this week.

His upcoming documentary is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX in a few months. The news about the TV debut came after he launched his ambitious Homewards project across the UK.

Leo Burley, who has followed the project for almost a year shared, "We've heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.”

He added, “From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.”

Furthermore, after his successful program for the homeless a new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London was announced.

The art exhibition aims to create awareness about homelessness among people and "inspire optimism" that it can be ended.

"Everyone we've filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis."

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Royal News

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her ‘silly woman’
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Buckingham Palace shares special video to mark Edinburgh’s day
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Zara Tindall advised to unite royal family amid Princess Anne's recovery