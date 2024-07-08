Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William is ready to appear in a highly-anticipated TV documentary, We Can End Homelessness, to change people's perspective on homelessness.
The Prince of Wales will mark one year of his Homewards program this week.
His upcoming documentary is set to air on ITV1 and ITVX in a few months. The news about the TV debut came after he launched his ambitious Homewards project across the UK.
Leo Burley, who has followed the project for almost a year shared, "We've heard some incredibly moving stories from people across the country facing homelessness.”
He added, “From street homelessness in Newport, to families living in temporary accommodation in Sheffield, and youth homelessness in Aberdeen, the documentary paints a picture of homelessness across the UK today, working with many people who never expected to experience life without a place to call home.”
Furthermore, after his successful program for the homeless a new exhibition at the Saatchi Gallery in London was announced.
The art exhibition aims to create awareness about homelessness among people and "inspire optimism" that it can be ended.
"Everyone we've filmed with has welcomed the spotlight that Prince William and Homewards are placing on the UK’s homelessness crisis."