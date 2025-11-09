Buckingham Palace releases King Charles’ special message for somber event

Royal

King Charles has issued a special message as he marks a significant occasion with the Royal Family

King Charles is marking Remembrance Sunday with a moving message.

On Sunday, November 9, Buckingham Palace took to Instagram to release the 76-year-old monarch’s heartfelt tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the country.

With a black-and-white photo of a soldier on a rocky landscape serving as the background, the message on the image read, “They shall grow not old, as we that are left grow old: Age shall not weary them, nor the years condemn. At the going down of the sun and in the morning We will remember them.”

His Majesty’s moving tribute comes hours after he attended the Festival of Remembrance at Royal Albert Hall last night on November 8, to honour the World War II martyrs.

At the ceremony, he was joined by Her Majesty Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The evening also marked Prince George’s debut appearance at the annual commemoration ceremony.

Alongside a carousel of photos from the significant event, the Royal Family noted, “This evening, The King and Queen, The Princess of Wales, Prince George, The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, attended the @RoyalBritishLegion’s Festival of Remembrance at the @RoyalAlbertHall, to honour all those who have lost their lives in conflict.”

To mark Remembrance Sunday today, King Charles is set to lead members of the Royal Family at the Cenotaph in London.

