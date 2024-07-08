Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anushka Sharma started the week with a healthy breakfast in London accompanied by Virat Kohli and her kids.
The Dil Dhadakne Do actress turned to her Instagram stories handle on Monday and posted a picture of her healthy breakfast.
The photo showed four cases full of fruit such as the likes of strawberries, blackberries and cherries.
She also made use of a heart sticker in the centre to showcase her love for the tasty fruits.
Virat, who bagged a win in the T2O World Cup, returned from Barbados to London on July 4 to be with his wifey.
The players of the Indian cricket team remained stranded due to a hurricane Beryl after their tournament victory on June 29.
The entire nation experienced happiness post the team’s win, a victory that will be etched in the history of cricket.
For the unversed, Sharma never shies away from turning cheerleader for her husband and always stands in support of him.
Anushka Sharma made a special post on Instagram celebrating Virat Kohli's win and also highlighted her daughter Vamika’s innocent concern, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!”