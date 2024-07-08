Entertainment

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anushka Sharma kickstarts Monday on a healthy note

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
Anushka Sharma kickstarts Monday on a healthy note
Anushka Sharma kickstarts Monday on a healthy note 

Anushka Sharma started the week with a healthy breakfast in London accompanied by Virat Kohli and her kids.

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress turned to her Instagram stories handle on Monday and posted a picture of her healthy breakfast.

The photo showed four cases full of fruit such as the likes of strawberries, blackberries and cherries.

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

She also made use of a heart sticker in the centre to showcase her love for the tasty fruits.

Virat, who bagged a win in the T2O World Cup, returned from Barbados to London on July 4 to be with his wifey.

The players of the Indian cricket team remained stranded due to a hurricane Beryl after their tournament victory on June 29.

The entire nation experienced happiness post the team’s win, a victory that will be etched in the history of cricket.

For the unversed, Sharma never shies away from turning  cheerleader for her husband and always stands in support of him.

Anushka Sharma made a special post on Instagram celebrating Virat Kohli's win and also highlighted her daughter Vamika’s innocent concern, “Our daughter’s biggest concern was if all the players had someone to hug them after she saw them cry on tv….. Yes, My darling, they were hugged by 1.5 billion people What a phenomenal victory and what a legendary achievement!! CHAMPIONS - CONGRATULATIONS!!” 

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’

Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Anuskha Sharma offers peek into her Monday morning

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders

Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast

Entertainment News

Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Song Joong Ki to welcome second baby with wife Katy Louise Saunders
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Beyonce's wax statue receives flak comments from fans
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Bella Hadid shares a peek into her horse riding session
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Jennie Garth, ex. Peter Facinelli on family getaway post friendship revival
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds breaks silence over his religion: 'Always struggled'
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Ayeza Khan hints on her potential music career in Beyonce-inspired look
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Joe Jonas shrugs off Sophie Turner reference at concert amid divorce
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Wedding bells! HyunA to exchange vows with Jun Hyung
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Brad Pitt, girlfriend Ines de Ramon walk hand-in-hand at the British Grand Prix
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Ananya Panday reacts as her cousin Alanna Panday welcomes baby boy
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Jacqueline Fernandez relishes alone time reading her fav ' A Court of Thorns and Roses'
Hurricane Beryl intensifies as it approaches Texas coast
Feroze Khan cherishes quality moments with daughter Fatima in new post