Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding

  • July 08, 2024
Kelly Bensimon is back to her home-sweet-home!

As noted by Page Six, the actress has returned to her former apartment in downtown Manhattan’s famed Police Building shortly after cancelling her wedding three days prior top marriage with fiancée Scott Litner.

It was also reported that the RHONY alum rented out her three-bed, three-bath apartment in the storied building previous summer for $28,500 amid engagement to Litner.

After scrapping down the wedding plans at 11th hour, the actress is eager to start life anew.

"I’m excited about my new chapter,” told Bensimon to Page Six, which was first to report.

As per the revelations, Bensimon’s decision to call off the wedding came after Litner refused to sign their pre-nuptial.

To end the speculation and gossip regarding the decision, she clarified that Litner “refused to sign a prenuptial agreement” which is why the Bravo alum “refused to marry him.”

“I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue,” told Bensimon.

The actress is renowned as “unofficial commissioner” of the historic building famed as Police Building as it formerly served as NYC Police Department.

The one-time RHONY star announced marriage cancellation on June 25. The former couple had dated for a year before getting engaged in July 2023.

