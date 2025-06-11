Entertainment

Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the 'The Beach Boys', passes away at 82

Brian Wilson, the legendary frontman and co-founder of the Beach Boys, has passed away at the age of 82.

The popular pop music singer’s death was confirmed by his family in a statement shared online, which reads, "We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away, We are at a loss for words right now."

Wilson’s family further urged for some privacy at this difficult time, "Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world."

A glimpse into Brian Wilson’s journey

Wilson was born in 1942 and raised in Hawthorne, California, he then rose to fame after founding the Beach Boys along with his younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine at the early age of 19.

Wilson’s career was marked by musical brilliance and personal struggles. He succumbed to several mental instabilities, drug use, and mental illness, aggravated by childhood abuse and deafness in his right ear.

Despite his personal struggles, he made several comebacks, including producing The Beach Boys Love You in 1976 and released a solo career in the 1990s.

Throughout his life, Wilson received several accolades. He got nine Grammy Award nominations, gathering most of those early on with the Beach Boys.

Wilson left behind his children.

