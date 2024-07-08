Sports

Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives

Indian team won the T20 World Cup in Barbados by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final

  • by Web Desk
  • July 08, 2024
The Indian cricket team, newly crowned T20 world champions, has received a special invitation to celebrate their victory in the Maldives.

The invitation was extended by the Maldives Marketing and Public Relations Corporation (MMPRC) and the Maldives Association of Tourism Industry (MATI).

Led by Rohit Sharma, the Indian team won the T20 World Cup in Barbados by defeating South Africa by seven runs in the final on June 29.

The Maldives tourism bodies expressed their enthusiasm in a joint statement, saying, "We would be honored to host you and ensure that your stay is filled with memorable moments, relaxation, and bespoke experiences."

Ibrahim Shiuree, CEO and Managing Director of MMPRC, and Ahmed Nazeer, Secretary General of MATI, highlighted the strong cultural and sporting ties between the Maldives and India.

"It would be an immense honor for the Maldives to welcome the Indian Cricket Team and share in the joy of their triumph," Shiuree said.

The team, which returned to India last Thursday, was greeted by enthusiastic fans in both Delhi and Mumbai, with a victory parade held in Mumbai.

Currently, the Indian cricket team is on a break before their next international series against Sri Lanka, starting on July 27.

The series will include three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

