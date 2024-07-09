WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature

WhatsApp for Android is reportedly set to introduce a new feature that allows the in-built AI chatbot, Meta AI, to edit and reply to images.
According to update tracker WABetaInfo, this feature is still under development and is not yet visible to those in the app's beta program.
The upcoming Meta AI feature will be powered by Meta's latest large language model, Llama 3, and will offer privacy control options to protect images.
However, the release date for these new features has not yet been announced.
The new capability was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.14.20.
Currently, the AI chatbot can only reply to text messages. With the new feature, users will be able to post an image and ask the AI questions about it.
This functionality is similar to what is already available on platforms like Gemini AI and ChatGPT.
Another key feature will allow Meta AI to make edits to images while the specifics of the editing capabilities are not fully known, it is expected to support basic edits such as improving lighting, cropping, and removing background objects.
It might also offer advanced editing features like changing backgrounds and adding effects, similar to the Magic Editor on Pixel smartphones.
The report also indicate that photos sent to Meta AI will be analyzed, including facial features, and users will have control over their images and can delete them anytime.
However, it is unclear if deleting an image will also remove it from Meta AI's database.