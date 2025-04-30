Spotify rolls out major changes to make app more user friendly

Sci-Tech

  • by Web Desk
  • April 30, 2025
Spotify, with 268 million users, has made key changes to it's user interface.

Spotify's Smart Shuffle, which many consumers dubbed as "one of the worst-ever" feature, can now be disabled permanently.

While in theory, the concept is workable, however, the streaming platform's execution did not do justification to the tool as it kept recommending the same tracks and the songs that do not align with the user's music taste.

How to disable Smart Shuffle in Spotify?

Without much noise, Spotify has added a new option to the Playback settings page to disable Smart Shuffle.

At the very bottom of the page, there is now an Enable all play modes option.

By switching the button, the user will be able to turn-off the Smart Shuffle play mode.

Here's a step by step guide to disable the Smart Shuffle

1. Tap on Spotify profile picture

2. Go to Settings and Privacy

3. Select Playback

Reportedly, for some users, the Smart Shuffle button is appearing under the option of Listening controls.

Spotify launched the Smart Shuffle play mode back in 2023, in order to help music enthusiast, discover new songs that might be of their interest.

The feature takes different factors into account including, what users listen to, when do they use the app, and the music taste.

If a user wants to use Smart Shuffle, they can open any playlist on their Spotify and tap the Shuffle icon twice.

