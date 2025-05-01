Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally

Microsoft has announced the price hike of Xbox Series consoles and controllers globally.
The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, that Xbox Series X console prices have increased by $100, and certain first-party Xbox games will rise to $79.99 starting this holiday season.
The company stated that it has adjusted its recommended retailer pricing for its Xbox consoles and controllers, with the Xbox Series X being bumped by $100 to $599.99.
Xbox consoles price
1. Xbox Series S 512: $379.99 (previously $299.99)
2. Xbox Series S 1TB: $429.99 (previously $349.99)
3. Xbox Series X Digital: $549.99 (previously $449.99)
4. Xbox Series X: $599.99 (previously $499.99)
5. Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $729.99 (previously $599.99)
Xbox controllers and headsets price
1. Xbox Wireless Controller — Limited Edition: $89.99 (previously $79.99)
2. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core): $149.99 (previously $139.99)
3. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full): $199.99 (previously $179.99)
4. Xbox Wireless Controller (Core): $64.99
5. Xbox Wireless Controller (Color): $69.99
6. Xbox Wireless Controller — Special Edition: $79.99
7. Xbox Stereo Headset: $64.99
To note, the Xbox console and controller price increases will impact European countries, including the UK, along with markets like Australia.
Xbox support page revealed, "We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development."
The price rises come amid uncertainty over the Trump tariffs, and just a day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Microsoft “ended the quarter as the top publisher by preorders and preinstalls on both Xbox and PlayStation Store” during the company’s Q3 fiscal earnings call.