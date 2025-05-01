Sci-Tech

Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally

Xbox console and controller price increases will impact European countries

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 01, 2025
Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally
Microsoft hikes all Xbox Series consoles price globally

Microsoft has announced the price hike of Xbox Series consoles and controllers globally.

The Redmond, Washington-based company revealed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, that Xbox Series X console prices have increased by $100, and certain first-party Xbox games will rise to $79.99 starting this holiday season.

The company stated that it has adjusted its recommended retailer pricing for its Xbox consoles and controllers, with the Xbox Series X being bumped by $100 to $599.99.

Xbox consoles price

1. Xbox Series S 512: $379.99 (previously $299.99)

2. Xbox Series S 1TB: $429.99 (previously $349.99)

3. Xbox Series X Digital: $549.99 (previously $449.99)

4. Xbox Series X: $599.99 (previously $499.99)

5. Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition: $729.99 (previously $599.99)

Xbox controllers and headsets price

1. Xbox Wireless Controller — Limited Edition: $89.99 (previously $79.99)

2. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Core): $149.99 (previously $139.99)

3. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 (Full): $199.99 (previously $179.99)

4. Xbox Wireless Controller (Core): $64.99

5. Xbox Wireless Controller (Color): $69.99

6. Xbox Wireless Controller — Special Edition: $79.99

7. Xbox Stereo Headset: $64.99

To note, the Xbox console and controller price increases will impact European countries, including the UK, along with markets like Australia.

Xbox support page revealed, "We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development."

The price rises come amid uncertainty over the Trump tariffs, and just a day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that Microsoft “ended the quarter as the top publisher by preorders and preinstalls on both Xbox and PlayStation Store” during the company’s Q3 fiscal earnings call. 

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'

Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’

King Abdullah lauds Jordanians for incredible efforts in nation’s ‘progress’
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup

Brad Pitt’s ‘F1: The Album’ promises energetic tracks with star-studded lineup
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’

Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
Amazon releases cutting-edge AI model 'Nova Premier'
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Upcoming celestial events in May 2025: A comet, meteors and ‘Flower Moon’
Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Gemini AI upgraded with advanced image creation tools: What to expect
Sam Altman's World rolls out new mobile verification device
Sam Altman's World rolls out new mobile verification device
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users
WhatsApp rolls out new group chat update for Android users
iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google
iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google
Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?
Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?
DeepSeek brings signficant update to its math-focused AI model Prover
DeepSeek brings signficant update to its math-focused AI model Prover
Freepik releases F Lite: AI image generator trained on licensed data
Freepik releases F Lite: AI image generator trained on licensed data
Spotify rolls out major changes to make app more user friendly
Spotify rolls out major changes to make app more user friendly
Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad
Meta releases advanced AI chat app powered by Llama 4 for iPhone and iPad
Amazon lifts off first 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites
Amazon lifts off first 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites