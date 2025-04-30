Freepik releases F Lite: AI image generator trained on licensed data

Freepik has officially launched the latest generative artificial intelligence (AI) image model, F Lite.
This model allows users to exercise their potential to generate stock images without worrying about copyright infringement.
The online design platform’s latest AI stock photos generator is built on its own licensed, clean visuals.
F Lite’s release offers developers and creators an enhanced and legal alternative to the rapidly evolving realm of AI-generated photos, which may often go through copyright disputes.
The company stated, “F Lite was created to be openly accessible and safe to build upon, adding that their aim wasn’t to beat major players but to offer a transparent, adaptable model grounded in proper licensing.”
This cutting-edge AI tool is unlike the typically generative AI models that are sued for using unlicensed content in training, F Lite is specially trained on datasets from Freepik’s native collection of up to 80 million photos.
Freepik's advanced AI image generator: F Lite's variants
The recently launched tool was developed in collaboration with AI startup Fal.ai, F Lite has been trained for up to two months utilising 64 Nvidia H100 GPUs.
The tool consists of 10 billion parameters and is now accessible in two variants, including standard and texture.