Perplexity AI chatbot now accessible on WhatsApp: How to access it?

Perplexity AI CEO and Co-founder Aravind Srinivas announced via LinkedIn post that Perplexity AI chatbot is now accessible on WhatsApp.
This significant update comes following the earlier launches of Perplexity’s chatbot on Telegram ("askplexbot") and X (formerly Twitter).
Similar to Perplexity, users can also access ChatGPT on WhatsApp, along with the natively integrated Meta AI.
This latest incorporation lets users access the company’s unique capabilities within the instant messaging app, reducing the need to install yet another app that helps conserve device storage.
In addition, users can interact with Perplexity on WhatsApp for tasks such as answering questions, browsing topics, summarising content, and more.
Here's how to access Perplexity AI on WhatsApp
To access Perplexity AI, save +1 (833) 436-3285 to your contact list and ask questions and queries.
Users can access Perplexity AI on phones, PCs, Macs, and WhatsApp Web.
Srinivas further confirmed that Perplexity is set to receive several more features, including voice mode, memes, videos, and more in the near future.
Notably, the company is also gearing up to incorporate Perplexity within WhatsApp groups; however, it will take some time, as the application programming interface (API) does not support this feature.