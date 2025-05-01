iPhone to receive Gemini AI integration in partnership with Google

Sci-Tech

Apple might be working to integrate Gemini AI models with operating system

Google plans to deal with Apple to bring Gemini artificial intelligence (AI) integration to the iPhone.

According to The Verge report, this move will make availability of the Geminian AI assistant option on Apple's devices, helping the native voice-based assistant, Siri, deliver responses to more complex queries.

iPhone to get Gemini integration

According to the report, during the search monopoly trail on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai confirmed that Google plans to strike a Gemini deal with Apple by the middle of this year and suggested it would roll out by the end of 2025.

“He (Apple CEO Tim Cook) was trying to understand our plans for how we're evolving AI technologies, our roadmap,” Pichai said during the hearing, adding that both CEOs also discussed plans for “Gemini app distribution as well.”

As per the report, Cook also told Pichai that more third-party AI models would be available on Apple Intelligence later this year.

“We want to enable users ultimately to choose the models they want, maybe Google Gemini in the future,” the official was reported to have said at the time.

In addition, MacRumors analyst Aaron Perris also discovered strings of code from the iOS 18.4 beta which added Google under a “Third-party model” section window, teasing that Apple might be working to integrate Gemini AI models with the operating system.

