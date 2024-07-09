Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal

Queen Mary was curling up to long-time husband King Frederik of Denmark after being exposed for allegedly cheating on him.
The couple went for a week-long royal tour to Greenland, marking the very first six months of their accession to throne on January 14, 2024.
Just in May, they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, looking very “tactile” while on another trip, according to Hello Magazine.
Photos shared from Queen Mary and King Frederik’s current holiday showed them cuddling each other next to coffee cups in Qassiarsuk village.
Another image featured the duo dangling with their arms around one another as they went on a thrilling boat ride followed by a filmy walk along a beach’s coastline.
These royals’ romantic outing comes just a few days after they were spotted rejoicing at Crown Prince Christian’s graduation, which they left in a very snuggling embrace.
Amid this, Queen Mary’s cheating rumors have resurfaced from many years ago when she was accused of rekindling flames with a former partner.
King Frederik, on the other hand, has had a fair share of “play around” gossips going around as well, but their love seemingly hasn’t faded away with a lot of reattachment coming through.