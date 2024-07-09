Royal

Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal

Queen Mary, King Frederik are reportedly on the mend

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024


Queen Mary was curling up to long-time husband King Frederik of Denmark after being exposed for allegedly cheating on him.

The couple went for a week-long royal tour to Greenland, marking the very first six months of their accession to throne on January 14, 2024.

Just in May, they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, looking very “tactile” while on another trip, according to Hello Magazine.

Photos shared from Queen Mary and King Frederik’s current holiday showed them cuddling each other next to coffee cups in Qassiarsuk village.

Another image featured the duo dangling with their arms around one another as they went on a thrilling boat ride followed by a filmy walk along a beach’s coastline.

These royals’ romantic outing comes just a few days after they were spotted rejoicing at Crown Prince Christian’s graduation, which they left in a very snuggling embrace.

Amid this, Queen Mary’s cheating rumors have resurfaced from many years ago when she was accused of rekindling flames with a former partner.

King Frederik, on the other hand, has had a fair share of “play around” gossips going around as well, but their love seemingly hasn’t faded away with a lot of reattachment coming through.

Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere

Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal

Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature

WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android

WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android

Royal News

WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince Harry 'stunned' at extreme backlash on award nomination
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince William to make TV debut with ‘We Can End Homelessness’
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince William making ‘right move’ to ‘spice things up’ for royals
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince William schedules new trip with all three children
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
King Charles ‘traumatized’ Princess Diana with engagement question
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince William says watching England play Euros is ‘not ideal’
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince William loses it to cheeky sign at England’s quarter final
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince Harry to publish ‘Spare’ sequel when Prince William ascends throne?
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Prince William called ‘goofball’ for e-scooter sprint at Windsor Castle
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Kate Middleton waves goodbye to Andy Murray’s Wimbledon career
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
King Charles ‘thanks’ Kate Middleton for his friendship with grandchildren
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Queen Elizabeth grilled husband Prince Philip for calling her ‘silly woman’