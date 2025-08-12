Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis

Prince Harry, who is rumoured to be starting his new charity after Senteble setback has received a life-changing message from a former royal aide.
The Former Press Secretary of Queen Elizabeth II Ailsa Anderson has given a crucial advice to The Duke of Sussex amid his ongoing rift with the Royal Family.
In the U.K. documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, which premiered on Saturday, August 9, the former royal worker reflected on her relationship with Harry praising him as a "very warm, engaging and kind person."
Regardless of the words of affirmation she used for King Charles' estrange son, Anderson also expressed her anger over Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's feud with the rest of the royal family.
"Stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script," said Anderson in a bold message for the 40-year-old royal.
She continued, "I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is."
Ailsa Anderson's advice to Harry came weeks after the duke publicly expressed his desire to reconcile with his ailing father.
After facing defeat in his appeal for government-funded security in the U.K., Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC interview in which he claimed that his father "won't speak" to him.
"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," said the father of two, who left the UK in 2020 with his wife and kids, after stepping down from their royal duties.
Reflecting on his majesty's ongoing cancer battle, Harry noted, "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."
The press secretary further noted that, "I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can't trust your family, who can you trust?"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deepened their rift with the Royal Family after publicly making high profile allegations against them since moving to the US.