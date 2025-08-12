Home / Royal

Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis

The Duke of Sussex receives crucial message from former royal worker amid family rift

Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis
Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis

Prince Harry, who is rumoured to be starting his new charity after Senteble setback has received a life-changing message from a former royal aide.

The Former Press Secretary of Queen Elizabeth II Ailsa Anderson has given a crucial advice to The Duke of Sussex amid his ongoing rift with the Royal Family.

In the U.K. documentary Prince Harry: My Terrible Year, which premiered on Saturday, August 9, the former royal worker reflected on her relationship with Harry praising him as a "very warm, engaging and kind person." 

Regardless of the words of affirmation she used for King Charles' estrange son, Anderson also expressed her anger over Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's feud with the rest of the royal family. 

"Stop being the victim and start being the hero of the piece, start writing your own script," said Anderson in a bold message for the 40-year-old royal.

She continued, "I think people are just getting a little bit tired of how Prince Harry thinks the world is against him and how awful his life is." 

Ailsa Anderson's advice to Harry came weeks after the duke publicly expressed his desire to reconcile with his ailing father.

After facing defeat in his appeal for government-funded security in the U.K., Harry gave a bombshell interview to BBC interview in which he claimed that his father "won't speak" to him. 

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point in continuing to fight anymore," said the father of two, who left the UK in 2020 with his wife and kids, after stepping down from their royal duties.

Reflecting on his majesty's ongoing cancer battle, Harry noted, "Life is precious. I don't know how much longer my father has."

The press secretary further noted that, "I think trust is paramount in every walk of life, if you can't trust your family, who can you trust?"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle deepened their rift with the Royal Family after publicly making high profile allegations against them since moving to the US.

You Might Like:

Duchess Sophie makes special visit as senior royals prepare for public return

Duchess Sophie makes special visit as senior royals prepare for public return
The Duchess of Edinburgh made an important royal engagement at his care home in Salisbury

Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family

Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family
Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, enjoys family outing in Hamptons

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day
The Duchess of York posts carousel of heartwarming photos with kids as she celebrates a special occasion

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz
Prince Harry is tipped to launch a new African charity after a fallout with Sentebale

Meghan Markle set to release ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ documentary

Meghan Markle set to release ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ documentary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce to release 'new documentary', in partnership with Netflix

King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Greek getaway in another Royal family’s home

King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Greek getaway in another Royal family’s home
The Spanish royals are also joined by their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia in Greece

Royal Family wins approval for huge honour to late Queen Elizabeth

Royal Family wins approval for huge honour to late Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III receives good news amid ongoing chaos in Royal Family due to Prince Andrew

Princess Josephine of Denmark takes big decision for her life

Princess Josephine of Denmark takes big decision for her life
King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter, Princess Josephine, makes surprising life decision

Prince Harry eyes immediate return to royal life as U.S. future looks ‘doomed’

Prince Harry eyes immediate return to royal life as U.S. future looks ‘doomed’
The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California

Meghan Markle shares first post after Netflix deal announcement

Meghan Markle shares first post after Netflix deal announcement
Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions announced extension of its creative partnership with Netflix

Meghan Markle unveils ‘With Love, Meghan’ holiday special as Netflix deal renews

Meghan Markle unveils ‘With Love, Meghan’ holiday special as Netflix deal renews
The Duchess of Sussex announces ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 and ‘Holiday Celebration’ in delightful new statement

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Jordan’s King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein visit Saudi Arabia for high-level meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman