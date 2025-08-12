Home / Royal

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz

Prince Harry is tipped to launch a new African charity after a fallout with Sentebale


Buckingham Palace has released an exciting update amid ongoing speculations about Prince Harry’s “new charity.”

On Monday, August 11, the Royal Family released a “film” about St James’s Palace on the official YouTube channel.

The caption alongside the video read, “See inside St James’s Palace and find out what it was like to be presented at court. (The formal introduction of a person, often a young woman, to a monarch or other high-ranking royal figure, signifying their entry into high society.)”

It further added, “Watch the full film on our YouTube channel to discover the history of London’s Tudor Palace. Join our online lecture next Monday, 18 August to learn more about the Palace.”

Palace’s new update came after tabloids reported the Duke of Sussex is planning to set up a rival African charity after the Sentebale racism row.

Insiders told The Telegraph that Harry wanted “to support the children of Lesotho and Botswana”after parting ways with the organization he launched in 2006.

As per the reports, King Charles’ youngest son is currently "exploring his options" and plans to make a formal announcement when the time is right.

To note, Prince Harry parted ways from charity in March 2025.

