Prince Harry craves for brother William's 'blessing' in UK return

Prince Harry is believed to be craving his estrange brother Prince William's "blessing" for desired reunion with the Royal Family.
The Duke of Sussex, who severed his ties with dad King Charles, brother William and his wife Kate Middleton since moving to the US in 2020 wants to join forces with the heir to the throne for a cause close to heart of their late mom, Princess Diana.
An inside source exclusively told Closer magazine that "Harry desperately wants his brother’s involvement, or at least his blessing – and he wants to be able to return to his homeland without fearing tension or drama, as he strongly feels it’s what their mother would have wanted."
The source continued, "But William is hesitant. He doesn’t want Meghan anywhere near a project about Diana. For him, it should only be about the brothers."
For the unversed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle damaged their relationship with their family five years ago when they moved to the US after stepping down from their royal duties.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made derogatory claims about Royal family on many occasions starting with their first ever interview with Oprah Winfrey.
They deepened their rift with the firm with the release of Netflix series Harry & Meghan, followed by Harry's controversial memoir, Spare.