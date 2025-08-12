Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating International Youth Day by honoring young minds!
The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 12, to pen sweet words of wisdom for young people to mark the day.
“Happy International Youth Day! Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the brilliance and determination of young people all around the world,” she wrote.
Sarah went on to express, “From classrooms to community projects, I’ve met so many remarkable individuals whose creativity, energy, and drive inspire such hope for the future. Your actions, no matter how big or small they feel, truly make a difference.”
Alongside the gushing note, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared a carousel of heartwarming photos with the fresh faces of Youth Impact Council, which she founded at New York Climate Week 2024 which took place in September 2024.
The first image showed Sarah roasting a marshmallow with a young girl while another showed her receiving a bouquet from a kid.
Other photos in her photo-dump featured the duchess interacting with young people during different events.
“Today, we celebrate YOU!” she further added in the caption.
Sarah Ferguson is the Founding Ambassador for the Youth Impact Council (YIC) which aims to amplify the voices of youth activists working in climate action, social justice and innovation.