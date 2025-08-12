Home / Royal

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day

The Duchess of York posts carousel of heartwarming photos with kids as she celebrates a special occasion

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day
Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day

Sarah Ferguson is celebrating International Youth Day by honoring young minds!

The Duchess of York took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, August 12, to pen sweet words of wisdom for young people to mark the day.

“Happy International Youth Day! Over the years, I’ve seen firsthand the brilliance and determination of young people all around the world,” she wrote.

Sarah went on to express, “From classrooms to community projects, I’ve met so many remarkable individuals whose creativity, energy, and drive inspire such hope for the future. Your actions, no matter how big or small they feel, truly make a difference.”

Alongside the gushing note, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie shared a carousel of heartwarming photos with the fresh faces of Youth Impact Council, which she founded at New York Climate Week 2024 which took place in September 2024.

The first image showed Sarah roasting a marshmallow with a young girl while another showed her receiving a bouquet from a kid.

Other photos in her photo-dump featured the duchess interacting with young people during different events.

“Today, we celebrate YOU!” she further added in the caption.

Sarah Ferguson shares unseen photos of kids to mark special day

Sarah Ferguson is the Founding Ambassador for the Youth Impact Council (YIC) which aims to amplify the voices of youth activists working in climate action, social justice and innovation.

You Might Like:

Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family

Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family
Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, enjoys family outing in Hamptons

Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis

Prince Harry given life-changing advice from former Royal aide amid crisis
The Duke of Sussex receives crucial message from former royal worker amid family rift

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz

Buckingham Palace drops big update amid Prince Harry’s ‘new charity’ buzz
Prince Harry is tipped to launch a new African charity after a fallout with Sentebale

Meghan Markle set to release ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ documentary

Meghan Markle set to release ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ documentary
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce to release 'new documentary', in partnership with Netflix

King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Greek getaway in another Royal family’s home

King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Greek getaway in another Royal family’s home
The Spanish royals are also joined by their daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia in Greece

Royal Family wins approval for huge honour to late Queen Elizabeth

Royal Family wins approval for huge honour to late Queen Elizabeth
King Charles III receives good news amid ongoing chaos in Royal Family due to Prince Andrew

Princess Josephine of Denmark takes big decision for her life

Princess Josephine of Denmark takes big decision for her life
King Frederik and Queen Mary's daughter, Princess Josephine, makes surprising life decision

Prince Harry eyes immediate return to royal life as U.S. future looks ‘doomed’

Prince Harry eyes immediate return to royal life as U.S. future looks ‘doomed’
The Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California

Meghan Markle shares first post after Netflix deal announcement

Meghan Markle shares first post after Netflix deal announcement
Meghan and Prince Harry's Archewell Productions announced extension of its creative partnership with Netflix

Meghan Markle unveils ‘With Love, Meghan’ holiday special as Netflix deal renews

Meghan Markle unveils ‘With Love, Meghan’ holiday special as Netflix deal renews
The Duchess of Sussex announces ‘With Love, Meghan’ Season 2 and ‘Holiday Celebration’ in delightful new statement

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

King Abdullah, Prince Hussein hold key talks with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Jordan’s King Abdullah and Crown Prince Hussein visit Saudi Arabia for high-level meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

King Charles treats Princess Anne to special surprise ahead of 75th birthday

King Charles treats Princess Anne to special surprise ahead of 75th birthday
Princess Anne receives a heartfelt surprise from her elder brother, King Charles, ahead of milestone birthday