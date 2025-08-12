Royal Family honours Duchess Sophie as she takes big role in Kate, William absence

The Royal Family has publicly shown appreciation for Duchess Sophie as she steps into a more prominent role, taking on key duties in the absence of Princes Kate and Prince William.
On Tuesday, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, met Wren and his family for a cup of tea to hear about Wren’s experiences during the Second World War.
The Palace shared the glimpses of Duchess having an emotional interaction with Mr James ‘Jim’ Wren, a 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran, at his care home in Salisbury.
In a caption a Palace wrote, “Ahead of the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, The Duchess of Edinburgh sat down with James ‘Jim’ Wren, a 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran, at his care home in Salisbury, Wiltshire.”
They continued, “Mr Wren survived the sinking of HMS Repulse in 1941 and was later a Prisoner of War for three and a half years, having been captured whilst escaping from Singapore in February 1942.”
The palace stated, “Her Royal Highness is Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942.”
Notably, the royal family appreciated Duchess Sophies on her royal engagement amid the Prince and Princess of Wales are not scheduled to take part in any royal activities in the coming days