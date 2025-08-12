King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Greek getaway in another Royal family’s home

King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain are reportedly enjoying a private Greek getaway in another Royal family’s residence.
According to HOLA!, the king and queen along with their daughters, Princess Leonor, 19, and Princess Sofia, 18, are vacationing in southern Greece.
The Spanish royal family's Falcon aircraft flew from Spain to Athens last week, which sparked speculation about a royal holiday.
Now, the outlet has reported that the family-of-four is staying at a residence owned by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.
"Their vacation in Greece is their real time away from the spotlight, it's ultra-private and where the royals can truly disconnect," Andrea Caamano, HELLO!'s Digital Content Director said.
She further added, "They have a warm relationship with the Dutch royals, and have previously stayed at King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's Greek abode, so it's no surprise that they have chosen to travel there again this year."
The private residence in the Peloponnese region features a tennis court, a swimming pool, a private beach and an exclusive harbour.
This new report comes after the Spanish royal family spent time in Mallorca, which is traditional summer holiday destination.
King Felipe and Queen Letizia also hosted a dinner at the Marivent Palace in Palma de Mallorca and attended an exhibition by the artist Joan Miro in La Lonja.