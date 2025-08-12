Home / Royal

Meghan Markle pokes fun at Prince Harry in 'With Love’ season 2 trailer

The Duchess of Sussex released the news trailer for With 'Love, Meghan' season 2


Meghan Markle playfully teases Prince Harry in the newly released trailer for With Love, Meghan season 2, offering fans a glimpse of the couple’s lighthearted dynamic.

On Tuesday, the Duchess of Sussex dropped the trailer of the new season which is slated to release on Tuesday, August 26.

The Suits alum released the trailer along with a caption, "The best moments are made to be shared With Love, Meghan returns August 26th on @netflix."

In an exciting trailer, Meghan mocked Prince Harry as she told a celebrity guest chef José Andrés that the Duke is not fond of seafood.

“You know who doesn’t like lobster? My husband,” she said.

Andrés replied, “And you married him?” his witty line left Meghan in stitches.

The upbeat guest lineup of season 2 includes, Chrissy Teigen and Tan France; renowned chefs José Andrés, David Chang, Samin Nosrat, Christina Tosi and Clare Smyth along with cultural influencers like Jay Shetty and Radhi Devlukia.

It will also feature Meghan’s close friend and Pilates Platinum founder Heather Dorak, as well as the return of Martin, her longtime friend and makeup artist.

Jamie Kern Lima, who hosted Meghan’s first podcast appearance as a guest earlier this year, also makes an appearance in the trailer.

To note, this trailer came after Netflix announced their renewed partnership with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s production house, Archewell Productions.

