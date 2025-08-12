Home / Royal

Duchess Sophie makes special visit as senior royals prepare for public return

The Duchess of Edinburgh made an important royal engagement at his care home in Salisbury


The Duchess of Edinburgh marked the upcoming VJ Day anniversary with a heartfelt meeting alongside 105-year-old Royal Marines veteran Stanley Pritchard.

Duchess Sophie, who is a Patron of The Java Far East Prisoner of War Club 1942, made an important royal engagement on Tuesday at his care home in Salisbury.

Her meaningful royal engagement comes just days before the 80th Anniversary of VJ Day on Friday.

The duchess joined Mr. Wren and his family over tea to listen to Jim Wren’s recollections of his service in the Second World War.

Notably, Mr Wren is a survivor of the sinking of HMS Repulse in 1941 and later he was a Prisoner of War for three and a half years.

He had been captured whilst escaping from Singapore in February 1942.

Following the significant meeting of Mr Wren, his family along with the duchess toured a seated exercise class to join other residents at Sarum Manor Care Home.

To note, Duchess Sophie marked a royal engagement ahead of Buckingham Palace confirming that the senior members of the monarchy will make public appearances to commemorate a milestone anniversary on August 15.

The engagements will honor the global end of the Second World War as King Charles will also broadcast an audio message on VJ Day morning to mark the historic occasion.

