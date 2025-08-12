Prince Harry, Meghan Markle new Netflix deal comes with major condition

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest agreement with Netflix is being hailed as “no risk” for the streaming giant.
It is reported that the couple are accepting a significant pay cut as part of the renewed deal.
As per GB News, the agreement, valued at £75m over five years, had an expiration date of 2025.
According to sources, the revised deal is significantly lower in value than before.
The source said, "It's not much. It’s no risk for Netflix but saves them both reputationally."
On Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced alongside Netflix that the partnership will continue with several new projects on the way.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, said: "We're proud to extend our partnership with Netflix and expand our work together to include the As Ever brand.
"My husband and I feel inspired by our partners who work closely with us and our Archewell Productions team to create thoughtful content across genres that resonates globally, and celebrates our shared vision."
After the deal has been renewed the streaming company will extend its partnership with Meghan’s brand, As Ever, and expand the product range.
As part of her With Love, Meghan series, she will star in a Christmas special this December.
Upcoming projects include Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within and a film adaptation of Carley Fortune’s Meet Me at the Lake.