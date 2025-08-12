Royal Family wins approval for huge honour to late Queen Elizabeth

Royal Family has been given a go ahead for a special tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The installation of King Charles' mother's statue in Romsey has been supported by Town Council.
In a Town Council planning meeting on Thursday, August 7, the councillors voted in favour of a statue being installed at the Abbey.
The counsellors suggested that the Romsey statue should be installed in the south-east corner of the north graveyard.
Although, the committee unanimously welcomed the decision but some members raised concerns about the placement and lighting.
Cllr Colin Burgess noted, "I am fully in support of the statue, however, I would prefer there to be no up-lighting."
"I think it is a waste of energy and I don't know who's financially responsible for keeping it lit," she noted.
While opposing Colin's view both Cllr Cooper and Cllr Gidley suggested that lighting was necessary for both safety and highlight the significance of the statue.
"As a woman walking at night, I like an aspect of light. Especially as it can be dark walking along Abbey Church at night," said Gidley.
Meanwhile, the Chair of the planning committee, Cllr John Parker expressed, "I look forward to getting our statue of the Queen up and running as soon as possible."
The bronze statue , which reflects the late Queen’s connection with Broadlands reflects on her Coronation Regalia from 1953.