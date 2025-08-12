Princess Diana niece drops adorable glimpses into beachy outing with family

Lady Kitty Spencer, the daughter of Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer, is enjoying a beachy outing with her family.
Taking to her Instagram account on Monday, August 11, the British model shared a carousel of heartwarming photos from her family day out in Hamptons, which are located on the South Fork of Long Island in New York.
In the images, Lady Kitty could be seen enjoying down time with her daughter, Athena and husband Michael Lewis.
The first photo showed Charles Spencer’s daughter lying on sandy beach with Athena as they wore matching cream-colored sweaters featuring an American flag design while the second snap featured marks of small and big feet in sand.
Other photos and clips in the photo dump featured many adorable moments with her family.
“Happiness in the Hamptons,” she wrote in the caption.
Her sister Eliza Spencer also reciprocated the love in the comment section as she wrote, “Love these so much.”
“Athena is so big!!!! Beautiful holiday!!!” one of her followers penned.
While another gushed, “What a charmed life you live Kitty.”
“Why can't we see her face, she must be as beautiful as her mum,” the third asked.
Lady Kitty Spencer married Michael Lewis in July 2021 in a lavish ceremony in Italy and welcomed Athena in 2023.