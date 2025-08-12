Meghan Markle set to release ‘Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within’ documentary

Meghan Markle has delighted her fans by announced a “new documentary,” which is part of her latest Netflix deal.
On Monday, August 11, the Duke and Duchess’ Archewell Productions shared an update about the most-awaited documentary, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within.
The statement read, “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, a new documentary short from Campfire Studios in Association with Wontanara Productions and Archewell Productions will release later this year on Netflix.”
It further read, “Archewell Productions, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s media company, has extended its creative partnership with Netflix, with a multi-year, first look deal for all its film and television projects.”
David Vieira Lopez and Moses Bwayo’s directorial, Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within, is produced by Ross M. Dinerstein and Rebecca Evans for Campfire Studios.
The producer list also include David Vieira Lopez, Geeta Gandbhir, Harry, Meghan and Chanel Pysnik for Archewell Productions
Meghan Markle’s documentary longline:
The official longline of Meghan Markle’s Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within read, “In the heart of Uganda’s Masaka region, where the shadows of the HIV/AIDS crisis linger, a small orphanage becomes a beacon of hope.”
It further read, “Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within goes beyond the viral videos to reveal a vibrant, one-of-a-kind community where orphaned children transform hardship into joy, dancing their way toward healing, belonging, and the promise of a brighter future.”
To note, the exact release date of the upcoming documentary has not been announced but it is slated to release “later” this year.