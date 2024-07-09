Sports

Elina Svitolina wears black ribbon at Wimbledon in solidarity with Ukraine

Elina Svitolina advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over China's Wang Xinyu

  • July 09, 2024
Elina Svitolina advanced to the Wimbledon quarter-finals with a 6-2, 6-1 win over China's Wang Xinyu on Monday, July 8.

However, the win was overshadowed by her grief for Ukraine after a Russian airstrike on a children's hospital in Kyiv.

Svitolina wore a Wimbledon-approved black ribbon on her white top to honor the victims of the recent Russian airstrike on Ukraine.

Shortly after her match, Svitolina, tearful and emotional, spoke about the difficult day for her homeland.

She expressed, before breaking down during her on-court interview, "It's a tough day for the Ukrainian people.

Svitolina, who hails from Odesa, shared that she had struggled to find the strength to play.

She added, "When you have these sad days where you don't want to do anything, it was this kind of day for me."

The Russian airstrike, which targeted the children's hospital and other cities across Ukraine, killed at least 36 civilians in the deadliest wave of air strikes in months.

However, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed the strikes were on defense industry targets and aviation bases, denying targeting civilians.

Despite her sorrow, Svitolina is motivated to use her platform to raise awareness about the war.

She further added, "I’m playing such an amazing event ... I have to think about how I can use that in a way for Ukrainian people."

Meanwhile, she remains focused on raising funds and support for Ukrainian children through her foundation.

Sports News

Indian cricket team invited to celebrate T20 World Cup win in Maldives
Lewis Hamilton reclaims throne with P1 at British Grand Prix
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon dream ends as Lulu Sun reaches quarterfinals
MS Dhoni celebrates 43rd birthday with Salman Khan in Mumbai: Watch
Kuldeep Yadav opens up about marriage rumours after T20 World Cup win
Rohit Sharma to lead India in WTC and Champions Trophy after T20 World Cup win
Brazil exits Copa America in quarterfinals after penalty shootout loss to Uruguay
Kyle Walker’s ‘cheating’ drama with wife Annie Kilner overshadows England’s win
Cristiano Ronaldo bids emotional farewell to UEFA, leaving fans in tears
Euro 2024: England and the Netherlands secure semifinal spots with quarterfinal wins
WWE legend John Cena announces retirement from in-ring competition
Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson dies at 24 in car crash