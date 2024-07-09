Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere

Kylie Jenner has got tongues wagging for running her own version of an OnlyFans everywhere.
Smoke started erupting when after a bunch of some seriously racy pinup photos appeared on her Instagram profile.
Dressed in an “ungenerous” swimwear, the model posed for her apparel line KHY’s hot summer collection, according to Daily Mail.
Shooting comments, followers quickly commented how the costly clothes were almost not present on Kylie Jenner’s body, slipping too much of her intimate parts on display.
Many pointed that the photoshoot seems more like pictures taken out of the diva’s supposed OnlyFans account instead of somewhere more professional.
And, then, others started replying that “this has been the case with her for a long time now.”
A user quickly suggested, “You should get OnlyFans, you would make a fortune with this content!”
“Why is she wearing a swimwear 3 size smaller?” another inquired innocently.
Kylie Jenner’s figure showdown comes amid reports of her allegedly fighting mother Kris Jenner against publicizing her romance with Timothée Chalamet.
As per insider’s claims, the star’s mother has recommended her to get media attention with the relationship for a good career boost, but she thinks that it would intrude her privacy.