Hollywood

Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere

Kylie Jenner’s ‘skimpy clothing’ challenged by followers

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Kylie Jenner’s ‘skimpy clothing’ challenged by followers
Kylie Jenner’s ‘skimpy clothing’ challenged by followers

Kylie Jenner has got tongues wagging for running her own version of an OnlyFans everywhere.

Smoke started erupting when after a bunch of some seriously racy pinup photos appeared on her Instagram profile.

Dressed in an “ungenerous” swimwear, the model posed for her apparel line KHY’s hot summer collection, according to Daily Mail.

Shooting comments, followers quickly commented how the costly clothes were almost not present on Kylie Jenner’s body, slipping too much of her intimate parts on display.

Many pointed that the photoshoot seems more like pictures taken out of the diva’s supposed OnlyFans account instead of somewhere more professional.

And, then, others started replying that “this has been the case with her for a long time now.”

A user quickly suggested, “You should get OnlyFans, you would make a fortune with this content!”

“Why is she wearing a swimwear 3 size smaller?” another inquired innocently.

Kylie Jenner’s figure showdown comes amid reports of her allegedly fighting mother Kris Jenner against publicizing her romance with Timothée Chalamet.

As per insider’s claims, the star’s mother has recommended her to get media attention with the relationship for a good career boost, but she thinks that it would intrude her privacy.

Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere

Kylie Jenner accused of running OnlyFans everywhere
Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal

Queen Mary sways back to King Frederik after cheating scandal
WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature

WhatsApp for Android to get new Meta AI feature
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android

WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android

Hollywood News

WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Taylor Swift’s pal Ice Spice stands up for her amid booing at festival
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Brad Pitt’s ‘F1’ official teaser takes internet by storm
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie expects first baby with Tom Ackerley
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Ewan Mitchell spills beans about BIGGEST ‘seismic’ battle in ‘House of the Dragon’
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Taylor Swift’s ‘bloody corpse’ TV cameo scares fans as it resurfaces
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Kylie Jenner ‘brutally fighting’ Kris Jenner for Timothée Chalamet
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Kate Winslet on Jon Landau’s death: ‘Can’t believe he’s gone’
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Cara Delevingne launches wine brand after quitting alcohol
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Cindy Crawford on beauty standards: ‘women need to hang it up’
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Lupita Nyong’o wanted to avoid Jennifer Lawrence’s fate at Oscars
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Emma Watson spotted sharing passionate pull with ‘secret romance’ again
WhatsApp to update verification check marks on Android
Zac Efron’s ‘plastic surgery face’ gains momentum again