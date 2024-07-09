King Charles gives Prince Harry’s Balmoral invite to special guest

King Charles and Queen Camilla love spending their summer breaks away at the Balmoral Castle, and this time, they are expected to have a new guest on board.
Following into the late Queen Elizabeth’s steps, Your Majesty has accustomed to inviting the Prime Minister to his August trip.
After the recently held general election for United Kingdom, the newly appointed Labor leader, Keir Starmer, officially got permission from King Charles to bring his government into power.
Now, the Monarch is set to invite him and his wife, Victoria Starmer, to their getaway at the Scottish residence, according to Hello Magazine.
The couple will get to enjoy a Parliament summer recess along with other key members of the royal family, such as Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their three children.
But Prince Harry as well as Meghan Markle shall be missing out on this opportunity following their family exit.
Last summer, previous PM Rishi Sunak and his spouse, Akshata Murty, were photographed smiling with King Charles and Queen Camilla at their first Balmoral stay.
Their group was saying a prayer at Crathie Kirk Church early morning.