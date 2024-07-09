Hollywood

Britney Spears says 'I will never be with another man' post another heartbreak

Britney Spears announced daredevil split with Paul Richard Soliz

  July 09, 2024
Britney Spears has seemingly announced splitting with boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz through an incredibly candid update on her relationship status.

On Sunday night, she took to Instagram, calling herself “single as f***.”

In the same message, the singer added a quote from a fellow social media user, writing, “Her attitude is savage, but her heart is gold.”

But, of course, the more interesting thing was the caption penned herself, where she boldly declared, “Single as f***!!!! I will never be with another man as long as I live!!!”

Cut to few moments later, this daredevil oath taken by Britney Spears was wiped off from her profile.

According to Daily Mail, it comes amid reports of her dating Paul Richard Soliz since the past few months now.

He initially worked as the vocalist’s “cleaner and handyman on her staff,” but soon, the two caught flames for each other and professed love.

This was reportedly the case even though Britney Spears had previously accused him of working with the paparazzi.

Back in May, the same media portal had given away that Paul Richard Soliz is a “father to at least nine children,” and is being currently chased by child support mothers as well as DCSS.

