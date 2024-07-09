Prince Harry ‘increasingly bored’ in America with no friends visiting

Prince Harry has been reportedly having a tough time adjusting to the quieter American life after having exited as a working royal back in 2020 with Meghan Markle.
Speaking on his daily activities, royal expert Tom Quin said, “Prince Harry is increasingly bored and looking back across the Atlantic where most of his army and school friends still live.”
“He never sees them because they won’t visit him in the United States as they find Meghan Markle difficult,” he added.
According to Royal Observer, the Duke of Sussex had no choice but to give in his pleasant royal life, which was full of exciting events.
There was Trooping the Colour, Balmoral Palace summer, horse sprints, races with Prince William, and the pomp of royal reign.
But now in America, things are much slower, hence the price he paid to save Meghan Markle has caused him plenty, including burning down bridges shared with many loved ones along the way.
Tom Quinn continued, “The truth is that Prince Harry has reinvented himself in a way that just doesn’t work for his family or for friends from the past when he was a very different character.”