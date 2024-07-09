Hollywood

Kyle Richards gives ‘haters’ a piece of Kesha’s mind and body

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Kyle Richards has stepped in to kick out all the body-shamers pointing their pitchforks at her buddy Kesha.

Not being able to wrap her head around the need to comment on women’s bodies, she recently told TMZ about being utterly baffled by the amount of crude remarks on Kesha’s appearance.

According to the socialite, her singer friend is gorgeous inside-out, and there’s no way trolls get to have say in this matter.

Of course, Kyle Richards didn’t only give away her own opinion to the media portal, she went on to show how the vocalist is dealing with that kind of statements on the internet.

The actor showed an Instagram message sent to her by Kesha, who confessed that all of those criticism regarding her figure has “only made her stronger.”

TMZ has informed that Kyle Richards’ wishes that people would be kinder and more accepting of each other.

For the unversed, Kesha herself shared a string of bikini shots on Sunday to address the big bunch of trolls in one go.

She wrote, “To those who think you’re shaming me, you’re actually making me feel very powerful. So, to you, I hope you one day feel whole enough to not tear other women down.”

