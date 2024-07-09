Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley discuss parenthood plans amid pregnancy confirmed

Margot Robbie and her husband Tom Ackerley always wanted to embrace parenthood early in their relationship.
As per PEOPLE, multiple sources confirmed that the Barbie star is set to welcome her baby.
She and her 34-year-old spouse had "wanted to start a family for quite some time," an insider told the outlet.
The source added, “Family means a lot to both of them and they knew early on in their relationship being parents was something they really wanted.”
They continued, “They've been keeping it under wraps for a while but are happy the news is out.”
Earlier, the source shared that "no one suspected that she was pregnant" during the shooting of her latest project, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.
According to the insider, Robbie "was super professional and focused while filming," and "she had long days, but it didn't seem like a big deal to her."
"[Margot] looked amazing and seemed very happy," the source noted.
The Suicide Squad star “got along with Colin [Farrell], and they had fun filming," the insider said.
Robbie's debut acting role since the 2023 hit movie Barbie is in the film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, where she co-stars with Farrell.
On the set of the Suite Française, Robbie and Ackerley first got together in 2013.
In the movie, Robbie played a part and Acklerly was the assistant director.
The couple tied the knot during a private ceremony in Australia's Byron Bay, in December 2016.