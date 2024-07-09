Angelina Jolie steps out for shopping with teen son Knox

Angelina Jolie and her son Knox enjoyed a rare outing together in the city!
The actress and her 15-year-old son were spotted exiting a pet store and loading items into their swanky car.
The outing was a symbol of the mother-son duo’s unbreakable bond. Knox opted for a T-shirt, athletic shorts and Nike sneakers for the outing while the Maleficent actress wore a white low-cut shirt paired with a black blazer and heeled boots.
As per pictures doing rounds, the mother and son appeared rather in high spirits while shopping
Jolie, 15, who shares Knox and five other children—Vivienne, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, from her ex-husband Brad Pitt, has got the kids on her side.
In a notable move reflecting their freedom, Zahara and Vivienne have stripped Pitt from their last names, a decision her 18-year-old daughter Shiloh also made
The sudden twists and turns revealed the evolving dynamics within the Jolie-Pitt family following the couple's high-profile divorce that was finalized in March this year.
For the unversed, the mom of five has her priorities fixed on her children while her ex has already moved on with a jewelry executive Ines de Ramon, who walked hand-in-hand at the British Grand Prix.
Angelina Jolie’s commitment to her family remains steadfast as she navigates the challenges of single-parenthood.
The Jolie-Pitt children have played a huge role during their family crisis.