Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'

Ariana Grande reacted to her older brother Frankie’s Instagram post about his recent surgical procedure.
After the Celebrity Big Brother alum shared a picture of his post nose-job face his superstar sister did nothing but shower love on him in the comments section.
"New nose. Who dis?” Frankie captioned the photo to which the Into You singer replied by writing, “Perfect in all ways, always!”
Frankie later provided an update via an Instagram post on July 8 while posing from a New York subway train, "Took my new nose out to see New York. She loved The Wiz."
To note, the Bloodline crooner’s positive feedback came three months after her brother expressed his affection for her on National Siblings Day back in April 10.
"I want to take a moment to thank the BEST sister in the world for being there for me through thick and thin," Frankie wrote at that time.
"From helping me with my sobriety journey to showing up for me at big moments in my life and career. You are the best sister anyone could ask for and I’m eternally proud of you and all the sunshine you continue to spread in this world,” he added.
To note, Ariana Grande also supported him when he married Hale Leon in 2022.
On the personal front, Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are no longer together.