Entertainment

Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'

Frankie Grande's recent nose job procedure is Ariana Grande-approved

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Frankie Grandes recent nose job procedure is Ariana Grande-approved
Frankie Grande's recent nose job procedure is Ariana Grande-approved 

Ariana Grande reacted to her older brother Frankie’s Instagram post about his recent surgical procedure. 

After the Celebrity Big Brother alum shared a picture of his post nose-job face his superstar sister did nothing but shower love  on him in the comments section.

"New nose. Who dis?” Frankie captioned the photo to which the Into You singer replied by writing, “Perfect in all ways, always!”

Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankies nose job: Perfect

Frankie later provided an update via an Instagram post on July 8 while posing from a New York subway train,  "Took my new nose out to see New York. She loved The Wiz." 

To note, the Bloodline crooner’s positive feedback came three months after her brother expressed his affection for her on National Siblings Day back in April 10.

"I want to take a moment to thank the BEST sister in the world for being there for me through thick and thin," Frankie wrote at that time.

"From helping me with my sobriety journey to showing up for me at big moments in my life and career. You are the best sister anyone could ask for and I’m eternally proud of you and all the sunshine you continue to spread in this world,” he added.

To note, Ariana Grande also supported him when he married Hale Leon in 2022.

On the personal front, Ariana Grande and her husband Dalton Gomez are no longer together. 

Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024

Novak Djokovic brushes off boos with thrilling victory at Wimbledon 2024
Julia Fox breaks personal news after dating Kanye West for two years

Julia Fox breaks personal news after dating Kanye West for two years
Cillian Murphy's first look from 'Steve' set shocks fans

Cillian Murphy's first look from 'Steve' set shocks fans
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'

Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'

Entertainment News

Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Taylor Swift becomes ‘big sister’ of Jeff Jarrett’s daughter
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Scarlett Johansson challenges viral theory about Dolly Parton's tattoo sleeves
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Angelina Jolie steps out for shopping with teen son Knox
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Ranveer Singh unveils new look from Anant and Radhika's Sangeet night
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley discuss parenthood plans amid pregnancy confirmed
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
'General Hospital' star Doug Sheehan breathes his last at 75
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Chrissy Teigen reminisces recent getaway with John Legend and kids: ‘Love you Mexico’
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Matthew McConaughey pens words of wisdom for son on 16th birthday
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Jenn Tran spills beans on ‘The Bachelorette’ S21 ending: ‘excited’
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck wear wedding rings amid split rumors
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Kelly Bensimon re-inhabits NYC building after cancelling wedding
Ariana Grande approves of brother Frankie's nose job: 'Perfect'
Jennifer Lopez celebrates move on song 'Cambia el Paso' amid Ben Affleck marriage woes