Julia Fox breaks personal news after dating Kanye West for two years

Actress Julia Fox made a shocking announcement for men who wanna date her

  • by Web Desk
  • July 09, 2024
Julia Fox is making headlines by breaking very personal news after staying celibate for two years.

In the viral video, the Down the Drain author apologized to men who may be interested in her

Julia, who dated Kanye West for more than two years, has redefined her sexual orientation.

She said in the clip, "So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again.”

The personal message came after a user @emgwaciedawgie made sarcastic remarks about her community.

"It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him,'” the TikToker noted.

During a recent conversation with Variety, Julia got candid about her insecurities.

She said, "I always had people telling me that I could do so much more and I didn't have that same level of confidence."’

Julia explained, "People would say, 'You could be a writer, you should write a book about your life, you could be a movie star,' and I was just like, 'You guys are crazy.' Like I definitely did not have the self-esteem to even see that for myself."

For the unversed, Julia and Kanye broke up in 2022.

